Man Utd ready to go all out to sign Ronald Araujo

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United are prepared to go all out for the signing of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo this summer.

The Red Devils are in the pursuit of a new central defender with Raphael Varane set to leave on a free transfer next month. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is the priority target for Man United, but Sport have provided a different outlook.

The outlet claim that United have their sights on landing Araujo from Barcelona. The Uruguayan’s contract with the Catalan club expires in June 2026 and there has been no progress over a renewal over the past few weeks.

Should the situation not change, it is claimed that Barcelona could sell him for £63.5 million. United are prepared to go all out to sign him in such a case and are willing to double his current wages at the Spanish giants.

Top-class

Araujo has been on the radar of the Mancunian giants for the past few years. He was linked with a move to Old Trafford a couple of years ago, but ended up penning a new long-term contract with the Blaugrana.

The Uruguayan star has been a mainstay in the starting XI for the Catalan outfit, but his future is uncertain beyond the summer amid his reluctance to prolong his deal. The club have been unwilling to meet his wage demands.

This could lead to his departure with interest from United as well as Bayern Munich. The latter are in the Champions League, but the Red Devils will be hoping to lure him to Old Trafford with a lucrative salary package.

Araujo can be seen as a like-for-like successor for Raphael Varane. He is strong when it comes to ground and aerial duels. The South American ace is blessed with good recovery pace and is strong with the ball at his feet.

His strengths are similar to Varane. Araujo would be a top-class addition to the club’s ranks. United could aim to sign him for less than the £63 million asking price as they should be aware of Barcelona’s financial woes.