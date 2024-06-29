Man Utd in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer

Manchester United have reportedly been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following Casemiro’s dire displays last season, the Red Devils are said to be ready to cash-in on the Brazilian in this transfer window. It has been suggested that the former Real Madrid star could move to Saudi Arabia if he eventually leaves Old Trafford over the coming weeks.

So, Man Utd are seemingly looking to sign a new deep-lying playmaker as a potential replacement for Casemiro. A few names have been mentioned as potential targets with Edson Alvarez, Joao Neves and Amadou Onana being among them, but Ugarte is seemingly the primary target.

After displaying promising performances for Sporting CP, the 23-year-old joined Les Parisiens last summer. However, he endured a difficult first season at Parc des Princes last term.

Now, writing on X, Romano has reported that PSG are ready to cash-in on the Uruguayan and Man Utd are showing the most concrete interest in signing him. The journalist further claims that the record Premier League champions have already been in talks with PSG in recent hours to find an agreement to get the deal done.

Ugarte to Man Utd

In addition, Romano says that Ugarte would be ‘open to moving’ to Old Trafford should United manage to agree on a deal in principle with the French giants.

Romano wrote:

PSG reportedly value their star man at around £50m so United will have to splash a big money to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.

The South American, standing at 6ft tall, is an aggressive midfielder and likes to make tackles. He is also comfortable with possession but likes to play safe passes rather than progressive ones.

Although Ugarte couldn’t manage to showcase his best for PSG last term, the 23-year-old is still a very young player and has plenty of time on his side to develop his career.

Therefore, Ugarte could be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.