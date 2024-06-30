According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Tottenham set to complete £35m deal to sign highly-rated youngster Archie Gray from Leeds United.

24 hours earlier, Ornstein had reported that Gray was on his way to Brentford, with a fee of £35 million having been agreed, so much so that a medical with the Bees had taken place on Saturday, after even agreeing personal terms.

However, by the following day, the £35m deal had collapsed after Gray had a change of heart. The 18-year-old is now keen on a move to North London, as oppose to the west of the capital.

Ornstein says Tottenham are now in advanced talks with Leeds to sign Gray and, while nothing had been formally finalised, there is an expectation on all sides that a deal will be completed soon.

Leeds United under pressure to sell

Following defeat to Southampton at Wembley in May’s EFL Championship play-off final, Leeds were always going to be under pressure to sell key assets this summer, having operated with a Premier League budget and wage bill last season, something a club can just about sustain in the second-tier for a solitary campaign, but not two.

Home-grown teenager Archie Gray was the prime candidate to be sacrificed.

His dad Andy, grandfather Frank and uncle Eddie all played for Leeds, making 35, 283 and 507 appearances respectively, the latter two very much club legends, exacerbating the heartbreak all supporters are feeling about impending departure.

Where will Archie Gray fit in at Tottenham?

Despite only celebrating his 18th birthday as recently as March, Gray has already made 52 senior appearances for Leeds, his one and only goal coming during a last-gasp victory over Leicester at Elland Road in mid-February.

Gray is a midfielder by trade, but only 19 of his appearances for the Whites (36.5%) have come in that position, far more frequently deployed at right-back by Daniel Farke.

He also made his first two England U21 appearances at full-back during routine victories over Azerbaijan in Baku and Luxembourg at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in March.

So, could he challenge Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal for starts at right-back, or is he coming in to try and displace Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr for starts in the middle?

Well, considering Ange Postecoglou likes his full-backs to push inside, occupying midfield areas, Gray’s versatility could be exactly when Spurs are set to sign him.