Man Utd eye surprise swoop to sign Sergio Reguillon

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Sergio Reguillon this summer, as per the Spanish outlet AS.

Following Tyrell Malacia’s serious knee injury, the Red Devils opted to sign the Spaniard on a loan deal last summer to add depth to the left-back position.

He displayed glimpses of his abilities at times for United last season when he got game-time. But, Erik ten Hag’s side eventually decided to terminate his loan in January and following that, the Dutch boss had to end the season without a specialist left-back as Luke Shaw’s campaign ended early after sustaining an injury and Malacia never managed to recover from his issue.

After returning to the Lilywhites, Reguillon went out on loan once again in the winter window and he ended the season strongly with Brentford.

With the Spaniard entering the final year of his current contract, Spurs are reportedly open to cashing-in on him to recoup some transfer fee.

Reguillon to Man Utd

Now, according to the report by AS, West Ham United have expressed their interest in signing Reguillon as their new manager, Julen Lopetegui wants to reunite with his former colleague at the London Stadium after working together at Sevilla.

However, the Spanish outlet states that the Hammers aren’t the only club interested in him as Man Utd have also registered their interest in signing him.

The Red Devils are said to be planning to sign a new left-back this summer to bolster the defence. Milos Kerkez has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but surprisingly United are also contemplating making a move for Reguillon.

The 27-year-old, valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt, is set be available in a cut-price deal this summer so Man Utd could manage to strengthen their backline for a bargain deal should they purchase him.

Reguillon is an energetic player and could be a solid acquisition for Ten Hag’s side. However, it has recently been reported that the new INEOS-led Man Utd have decided not to sign anyone above the age of 25 from now on. So, it remains to be seen whether they eventually decide to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in this window.