Manchester United ‘plotting move’ for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku

GiveMeSport (citing Italian sports outlet Calcio Mercato) has reported that Manchester United are ‘plotting a surprise move’ to sign Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku in the upcoming transfer window as they hope to add another striker to their roster.

Anthony Martial’s departure, coupled with Marcus Rashford’s poor form, has left Erik ten Hag with only Rasmus Hojlund as his natural central forward.

Lukaku is on the market once again after his move to Chelsea failed to work out. Having spent time out on loan at Inter Milan and Roma, the Blues are ready to sell him on a permanent basis for £38 million this summer.

Manchester United are ‘willing to take a risk’ and re-sign Lukaku, as per the GMS report, despite his transfer to Old Trafford several years ago not producing the desired results.

However, the report adds that his salary worth £325,000 per week ‘could be an issue’ for the Red Devils with the player also having ‘given his word’ to Antonio Conte about joining Napoli.

An unnecessary transfer for Man Utd

Lukaku’s priority is expected to be Napoli. However, they need to sell Victor Osimhen in order to free up a berth in their squad as well as have the funds needed to accommodate the Belgian international.

Manchester United could emerge as a more realistic destination if the Serie A giants fail in signing Lukaku, but the transfer is not at all ideal for the Red Devils.

They are planning their squad for the longer term, and Lukaku, aged 31, is approaching the final years of his career and would probably play second fiddle to Hojlund.

Though a £38 million price tag is fairly reasonable in today’s market, it is debatable how much utility Lukaku would be able to add if indeed United spend that kind of money on him.

He had a poor year on loan at AS Roma, so much so that they are not even considering signing him permanently, and has not impressed at the ongoing European Championship either.

Manchester United will be better off considering a younger option with a greater potential, with Joshua Zirkzee looking like an exponentially better signing for just £34 million.

A transfer for the former Bayern Munich star is gaining momentum and it may only be a matter of time before United are able to officially confirm his signing.