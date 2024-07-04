Man Utd updates: Can ETH turn the tides next season? Plus latest transfer news

Manchester United’s 2023-24 season was one for the movies – a beautiful tragicomedy where the lead character goes through tribulations and defeats and somehow finds a way to survive in the end.

On their opening match of the recently concluded season, United were completely outplayed in the controversial 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. United fans must have been optimistic about a much-improved performance and result in what was expected to be an even better season. Little did they know that their performance in the League opener was going to be a constant theme as the season progressed.

There were matches where United were poor and completely dominated, but somehow managed to win (like the second-leg matches against Brentford and Luton Town); and there were some where they deservedly won (like the first-leg against Chelsea); and there were others where they were outplayed and beaten (like in the two legs against Manchester City).

Their Champions League campaign was nothing to write home about, finishing bottom of a group that had Cophenaghen, Galatasaray and Bayern Munich. Their 57-goal tally was the joint-lowest of any team in the top eight and they finished the season in eighth position, their worst-ever League finish of the Premier League era.

While many may be quick to point at the team’s poor performances, some undeniable factors played a role in the team’s poor league outing and on top of the list are injuries.

Like every moving mechanical part and every leading organisation, you need the availability of key personnel to make it function properly. Unfortunately, Erik Ten Hag suffered a barrage of injuries to some of his key personnel, especially in defence which led to their erratic defensive record.

At the end end of the recently concluded season, United had only three players with over 28 starts in the Premier League.

United’s best performance came when Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Højlund all started a Premier League match. This came in the three matches between January 28 and February 4 where United scored 11 goals in those matches. And then, injuries hit again. Fans who bought tickets from a secondary market couldn’t beleive their bad luck.

Ten Hag did not have that much luxury – and there was not much depth in his squad to maintain that consistency. The highlight of this was when Casemiro had a game to forget against Crystal Palace when he was used as a centre-back.

If there was any indication about United’s potential to win a game under Ten Hag, it was the fitness of their key players in the same starting lineup for a longer spell of matches.

Achieving two domestic titles under an unstable structure of the club – only to be ditched when the club is beginning to get their house in order by hiring the best hands to form the sporting department of the club – just doesn’t seem right. Ten Hag more than deserves another chance at redemption and his FA Cup triumph over Premier League winners, Manchester City just about proved that.

His trust in youth and his perfect blend of experience is an acumen rarely found in top managers. With United beginning to keep an eye on young players, Ten Hag is the perfect man in place for the development of these players.

However, to achieve this, United must not repeat the mistakes of last season by ignoring the addition of quality personnel in key positions like defence. The left-back position sometimes saw Diego Dalot, Sofyan Amrabat, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka utilised in that position.

As the summer transfer window emerges, United needs to prioritise their defence to challenge for titles next season while also looking for quality players in midfield and attack.

Here’s a roundup of some of the players that have been linked to United in recent days.

Ten Hag eyes Matthijs de Ligt reunion

About five years ago, while Ten Hag was still the coach of Ajax, he had a backline marshalled by Matthijs De Ligt with André Onana slotting between the posts. Later on, Lisandro Martinez joined and the team went on to win numerous trophies.

Nothing gives a manager more edge than having the players he is well acquainted with at his disposal. United fans can be ecstatic about exciting times at Old Trafford next season if the club can agree a deal for De Ligt.

According to a report from German journalist Florian Plettenberg, De Ligt is keen on reuniting with his former manager at United. The Premier League giants are already in contact with Bayern Munich who want at least £42m plus bonuses to let the Dutchman leave the club.

Man Utd eye Bologna star Dan Ndoye

One of the standout performers at the ongoing European Championship is being courted by some of the European top clubs.

According to Swiss outlet, 4-4-2.ch, United have emerged as the frontrunner in the chase for Bologna forward, Ndoye who is currently lighting up Euro 2024 with commendable performances for Switzerland.

The report adds that the Red Devils have indicated strong interest in the Swiss star and have presented a proposal to Bologna to acquire the forward.

Zirkzee ready to accept United move

Man Utd have been on the trails of Bologna star, Joshua Zirkzee for the past couple of months. The player is well-liked across Europe with a host of clubs keeping tabs on him.

However, it appears United have stolen a match on their rivals in acquiring the 23-year-old.

According to a report from Corriere di Bologna as relayed by ManUtdNews, Zirkzee is ‘ready to accept’ a move to United as Bologna are already preparing for his departure.

The Italian side have already set their sights on possible replacements including, Fotis Ioannidis, Thijs Dallinga, Jonathan Burkardt and Georges Mikautadze in case Zirkzee departs the club, as per the report.

Zirkzee’s contract at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara will run until 2026 and the report adds United are willing to pay his £34m release clause.

Man Utd plot second swoop for Sergio Reguilón

Reguilón had a brief spell at United last season where he joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

His impressive stint was overshadowed by the club’s overall erratic performances at that time. He was just one of the fewest shining lights in the team, who would always play their hearts out irrespective of the results.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet, AS has revealed United have expressed interest in bringing the six-cap Spain International back to Old Trafford this summer.

The 27-year-old has made quite the surgeon since joining Tottenham Hotspur. He has been on loan to Atletico Madrid, United and Brentford in just over a year.

According to AS, the Red Devils have earmarked the Spaniard as one of the candidates to bolster their left-back position.

However, the 13-time Premier League champions face stiff competition from League rivals, West Ham United. Sevilla and Juventus are also reported to have indicated an interest in the former Real Madrid academy star.