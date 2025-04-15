Top Australian Rising Football Stars to Watch Out for in 2025

Australia has a history of producing top football talents who make an impact both domestically and internationally. With a growing focus on youth development, the next wave of football stars is already making its mark in the A-League and overseas.

These players, known for their skill, potential, and work ethic, are set to define Australian football in 2025 and beyond.

As they continue their rapid ascent in the sport, many clubs and national scouts are keeping a close eye on their progress, anticipating major breakthroughs. Below are the standout rising stars to watch and why they are generating such excitement.

Nestory Irankunda – Adelaide United’s Game Changer

Nestory Irankunda is one of the most electrifying young talents in Australian football. The 19-year-old winger has already proven his ability to take on defenders with blistering pace and excellent dribbling skills. His performances for Adelaide United have drawn interest from European clubs, with many tipping him to become one of the country’s best exports in recent years.

Irankunda’s goal-scoring ability and creativity in the final third make him a nightmare for defenders. He has demonstrated a keen eye for goal, delivering powerful strikes from distance while also being effective in tight spaces. His fearless approach and hunger for success are what separate him from many of his peers.

As he continues to mature and refine his decision-making, expect him to be a key player for both club and country. If he secures a move to a top-tier European club, his development could accelerate even further, potentially setting him up for an international breakthrough.

Panagiotis Kikianis – Defensive Rock for Adelaide United

Adelaide United has another promising talent in Panagiotis Kikianis. The young defender made his senior debut in 2024 and quickly established himself as a regular starter. His composure on the ball, positional awareness, and ability to read the game make him a solid presence at the back.

Adelaide United has another promising talent in Panagiotis Kikianis. The young defender made his senior debut in 2024 and quickly established himself as a regular starter. His composure on the ball, positional awareness, and ability to read the game make him a solid presence at the back.

Kikianis has also been impressive for Australia's U20 national team, scoring twice in a match against Macau. His defensive versatility allows him to operate as both a center-back and a full-back, providing his team with crucial adaptability. If he continues on his current trajectory, he could soon be a key player for the senior national team. His ability to remain calm under pressure and execute pinpoint tackles suggests he has the potential to make a lasting impact in professional football.

Abdelelah Faisal – The Rising Star on the Wing

Abdelelah Faisal is another exciting prospect to emerge in recent years. After moving from Perth Glory to Central Coast Mariners in early 2025, the dynamic winger has made a strong impression. His dribbling ability, speed, and knack for finding the back of the net have led to comparisons with some of the world’s elite wingers.

His ability to play on either flank makes him a versatile attacking option, and his tactical intelligence allows him to exploit defensive weaknesses. Faisal also brings a relentless work ethic to his game, often tracking back to support his team defensively while maintaining his attacking sharpness. If he maintains his current form, a move to a European league could be on the horizon, further cementing his status as one of Australia’s brightest young talents. The combination of technical ability and physical attributes makes him a prospect that fans and coaches alike are eager to see develop.

Dylan Peraić-Cullen – The Goalkeeping Sensation

At just 18, Dylan Peraić-Cullen has already achieved a significant milestone in his career. He became the youngest goalkeeper to start a match and keep a clean sheet in the A-League, setting the stage for a promising future.

Peraić-Cullen’s reflexes, shot-stopping ability, and confidence under pressure make him a standout talent. Goalkeepers often peak later in their careers, meaning he has plenty of time to refine his skills and establish himself as a top-level player. His ability to command his penalty area, communicate effectively with his defenders, and distribute the ball accurately adds to his growing reputation.

If he continues developing at this pace, he could be Australia’s next long-term number one goalkeeper, potentially securing a move to a top European league where he can refine his abilities at the highest level.