Man Utd express concrete interest in signing Bologna forward Dan Ndoye

Manchester United have indicated ‘concrete interest’ in signing Bologna forward Dan Ndoye this summer, according to Swiss outlet, 4-4-2.ccom.

The 23-year-old is one of the shining lights for an impressive Switzerland team at the 2024 European Championship, netting the opening goal against Germany. He was a pivotal part of Bologna’s Champions League qualification campaign, providing eight goal contributions across all competitions last season.

According to 4-4-2.ch, the Red Devils have indicated ‘concrete interest’ in signing the Swiss star this summer and have insisted on getting a deal done in the past few days.

The report adds that the Premier League giants have approached Bologna to ask for Ndoye’s asking price.

Ndoye – whose contract at the Renato Dall’Ara will expire in 2027 – is also of keen interest to Inter Milan. However, the Serie A champions will only swoop for the player if Denzel Dumfries issold, putting United in pole position to complete the transfer, as per the report.

FC Basel, who sold Ndoye to Bologna last summer, will be set for a 25% transfer windfall from his £21m valuation, according to the report.

Ndoye’s link-up play perfect for Ten Hag

Since his takeover at the reins of United in 2022, Erik Ten Hag has had several forwards with different characteristics at his disposal: from the goal-freak Cristiano Ronaldo, to the relentless-pressing Wout Weghorst down to the sharp-shooting Rasmus Højlund – it is hard to tell which one he prefers the most.

However, the one feature of a forward which Ten Hag has not had at his disposal is a forward who is efficient in his link-up play – a type of feature that is similar to Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus.

This characteristic usually gives a team an edge in attack, as the centre-forward never really depends on forward balls, but can also drop deep to create chances and spaces for the other attackers.

This is an attribute that Ndoye excels in and could prove to be an archetypical forward for Ten Hag if he joins.

His turn of pace, creativity, and linkup play could prove to be a great asset for the Red Devils, who are looking to bolster their squad for a must-improve season ahead.