Liverpool ‘in pole position’ to sign Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta

Liverpool are ‘in pole position’ to sign Atalanta midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Dutchman was one of the best midfielders in the Italian top flight last season, recording 12 goals and five assists to help La Dea clinch a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. He played a pivotal role in Atlanta’s Europa League triumph and was unfortunate to miss out on the European Championships due to injury.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in England and Italy including Juventus, who have been linked with the 26-year-old in the past months. However, it appears Liverpool have stolen a march on their Italian rivals, as Corriere dello Sport reports that the Reds are now in ‘pole position’ to complete a swoop for the combative midfielder.

The report adds that while Juventus’ technical director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is working on finding an agreement, the €60m (£50m) asking price is deemed too expensive with the Bianconeri only willing to pay €40m (£33m). Their financial constraint has now put Liverpool ahead in the race for the Netherland International, whose contract will run until 2027.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

The Reds remain keen on signing the midfield dynamo and Atalanta would be willing to sell the player abroad, although they’ve not received any offers yet, according to the report.

Koopmeiners is one of the most efficient midfield outlets, that possesses similar characteristics to present and former Liverpool players including Dominik Szoboslai, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

He is efficient with the ball, mobile in progression, relentless in pressing, and combative in tackling. He is also a goal poacher and his creativity is outstanding. Being an attacking midfielder, his off-ball ability sometimes saw him deployed in a much deeper role by Gian Piero Gasperini like in the UEFA Europa League final.

These attributes could prove key to Slot’s side, as he likes his midfielders to retain the ball while tirelessly pressing the opponents to win the ball back.

Liverpool will open their Premier League campaign with a trip to Portman Road to face newly-promoted Ipswich Town at lunchtime on August 17.