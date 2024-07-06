Man Utd indicate interest in signing exciting Hull City forward Jaden Philogene

Manchester United are among a host of Premier League sides to indicate their interest in signing Hull City youngster, Jaden Philogene, according to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Aston Villa and made a three-minute cameo in the 2023-24 League opener against Newcastle before completing a switch to Hull. He has since become a revelation at the EFL Championship, recording 18 goal contributions and his spectacular displays are now attracting the interest of United.

According to Teamtalk, United’s minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has tasked newly appointed sporting director, Dan Ashworth with bringing the best young talents with elite potential to Old Trafford, and the club have now indicated interest in exciting young forward, Philogene.

However, Man Utd face stern competition from a host of Premier League sides including Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Everton while Laliga giants, Barcelona saw their loan offer rebuffed with the player preferring a Premier League switch, according to the report.

Philogene still has a contract with The Tigers that runs until the summer of 2026 with a transfer valuation of €15m (£12m) by Transfermarkt.

Exciting forward

TEAMtalk also adds that while newly promoted side, Ipswich are leading the race for the exciting forward, a move to Old Trafford can still be possible if the Red Devils present a concrete offer to Hull.

United, under the stewardship of Ratcliffe, are looking to usurp some of the most exciting young talents and develop them into world-class players.

This has been a common trend among a host of clubs including Brighton and Hove Albion, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. While some of these players turn out not to live up to expectations, others could prove to become a bargain with their performances increasing the value and worth of the player.

This approach is not just good on the on-pitch aspect where the player develops without much hype and attention, it also represents good economic value with the likes of Brighton and Dortmund making massive profits from young talents they bought with relatively modest fees.

United are now looking to make a possible swoop for Philogene who is one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards and playing under the tutelage of a prominent talent developer like Ten Hag could hand them a major boost in getting the deal done.