Sofyan Amrabat dreams of permanent Man Utd return



According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat dreams of returning to Manchester United this summer.

The 27-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Man United where he made 30 appearances. Amrabat was largely a substitute in the back end of the campaign but he had a good finish. He started in the final 4 games of the season including the FA Cup final where United outclassed Manchester City.

United did not trigger the buy clause worth £17 million plus add-ons available to them, but Corriere dello Sport claim that the midfielder still ‘dreams’ of reuniting with the club. With manager Erik ten Hag continuing at the helm, the former Club Brugge man is hopeful of a comeback with the Red Devils.

The Red Devils have been tipped to make a fresh approach due to ten Hag. Corriere dello Sport claim that Fiorentina could be willing to sell Amrabat for £13m with his current contract expiring at the end of next season.

Possible deal

Amrabat had a mixed campaign on loan with the Red Devils. He started off his career from a makeshift left-back position where his performances were decent. He moved into midfield thereafter, but struggled to cope with the high intensity of the Premier League. He was caught out of position and looked slow with his decision-making.

The ‘world-class‘ midfielder was able to redeem himself in the final weeks of the campaign, but it was not enough to convince the hierarchy to activate his buy clause. Amrabat is still keen on a reunion and it could happen after United’s decision to continue with ten Hag as their manager. The Dutchman extended his stay until June 2026 this week.

United are searching for a marquee defensive midfielder, but ten Hag may also prefer another option to provide depth and competition for places. Amrabat would be a bargain signing for the price mentioned. He could fare much better next season, having had the time to adapt to the Premier League which is more intense than Serie A.