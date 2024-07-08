Tottenham open talks to sign Man Utd target Desire Doue

Tottenham have stolen a march on Manchester United after opening talks to sign in-demand Rennes star Desire Doue with the Londoners hoping to seal a deal ‘immediately’, according to The Sun.

Doue has emerged as one of the most wanted youngsters in Europe after breaking onto the scene in Lique 1 and he’s expected to seal a move to a top European club this summer.

The Sun says the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all showing a keen interest in signing Doue due to his enormous potential.

The report says United’s interest is ‘hot’, however, Tottenham have stolen a march on their rivals after opening formal talks to sign Doue having made him a ‘top priority’.

As per The Sun, the North Londoners are keen on sealing a deal for the 19-year-old as early as next week but Chelsea have also initiated contact with Rennes to discuss a deal as the race for his signature hots-up.

Doue’s exploits were rewarded with a place in France’s Olympics squad. However, his participation in the event at Paris could mean that he remains unavailable for pre-season with his potential new recruits.

A generational talent up for grabs

Doue’s progression speaks very highly of his qualities. In 2021, he was a part of Rennes’ second team but quickly earned a berth in their senior setup thereafter, in 2022.

Having been a crucial part of the Ligue 1 outfit’s setup last season, he scored four goals and provided five assists in 31 appearances in France’s top division.

The teenager’s versatility is especially an attractive factor as he can play in all positions across midfield as well as on either offensive flank.

Ange Postecoglou has been said to be ‘especially big on the youngster’ and wants him to be the first signing of the transfer window for Tottenham.

Chelsea will also fancy their chances of landing Doue as they are building a young core of promising players and have not shied away from spending lavishly on youth with a high potential.

Man United’s progress regarding the transfer is yet to be known, though the Red Devils, alongside Bayern Munich and PSG are also well-equipped to afford a transfer for the prodigy.

It is still unknown what Rennes’ asking price is for the midfielder, though with the wide interest in his services, they will be optimistic about cashing in on significant money by selling him this year.