Liverpool to rival Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Gleison Bremer

Italian outlet Tutto Juve has reported that Liverpool have entered the race with Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United have held an interest in Bremer for ‘many months’ but now it appears Liverpool have thrown their hat in the ring, while there has also been an ‘inquiry’ from Bayern Munich in recent weeks, as per the report.

Bremer’s future at Juventus has been scrutinised of late and the player finally responded to speculation by stating that he will make a firm decision after Copa America. He was quoted saying the following by Tutto Juve:

“I am very focused on the Copa America and I leave the matter to my agents. Of course, I have read some things and I am happy to know which clubs with so much history could follow me, but the truth is that I will speak to them after the Copa America.”

As per the report, Juventus are expected to seek an offer north of £59 million if they are to part with their prized asset but he will also have a release clause in his contract from the 2025/26 season which will fluctuate between £50 and £57 million.

Liverpool could have a clear path

Although it has been said that Chelsea and Manchester United have kept tabs on the player for several months, their interest in the central defender has visibly cooled in recent weeks.

While the Blues signed Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent from Fulham, United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, so it remains to be seen whether the duo still hold a serious interest in Bremer.

Bayern Munich are also confident about completing a switch for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah and may consequently cool interest in signing Bremer from Juventus.

That would leave Liverpool with a clear path in signing the 27-year-old and if he’s tempted by a switch to the Premier League, the Reds may be able to purchase him for less than £59m due to an eventual lack of competition.

A decision on Bremer’s future will be known soon with Brazil having been knocked out of Copa America in the quarter-final.

Liverpool, who have a tough task at hand to replace the departed Joel Matip and the ageing Virgil van Dijk, may just be ready to spend big on a quality defender who has his best years ahead of him and Bremer would be a solid option.