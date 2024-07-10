Man Utd submit bid to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte this summer, as per the French outlet Le10Sport.

After enduring a dire campaign last term, it was thought that the Red Devils would remain busy in this transfer window to reinforce the squad to turn their fortune next season.

This is the first summer window for United under INEOS and the fans were excited to see what the new approach they’ll experience from the new structure during this off-season.

Although Man Utd haven’t signed anyone yet, the early signs are that they are desperately trying to hand Erik ten Hag enough resources to achieve their lofty ambitions next season.

Man Utd have seemingly prioritised revamping their backline and are currently working on deals to sign Jarrad Branthwaite, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

Ugarte to Man Utd

In addition, they are also considering purchasing a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund next season and are closing in on a deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Moreover, Ten Hag’s side are also keen on strengthening the engine room and have identified Ugarte as a serious option. According to the report by Le10Sport, Man Utd are pushing hard to purchase the South American and have already launched a formal proposal worth around £38m upfront plus bonuses.

The report further claims that PSG will now evaluate the offer and decide whether to let him leave or not with Man Utd ‘very optimistic’ to get the deal done this summer.

It has been reported that the 23-year-old has already given his green light to move to Old Trafford and now it’s up to United to finalise the deal with the French club.

Ugarte is a highly talented player but couldn’t manage to showcase his best for PSG last term. However, he has been displaying his qualities for his country in the Copa America, helping his nation to reach the semi-final.

The PSG star could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually decide to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce their engine room.