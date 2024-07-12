Man Utd unsure about signing Manuel Ugarte this summer

Manchester United are reportedly unsure about signing Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

Although the Red Devils haven’t made any signings yet, they have been busy in this transfer window. Erik ten Hag’s side are seemingly prioritising revamping their backline as they have been working on purchasing Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd also want a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Casemiro as they are considering letting the Brazilian leave following his disappointing displays last season.

Ten Hag’s side are reportedly keen on signing Ugarte to reinforce the midfield department and have already held talks with Les Parisiens to get the deal done.

It was even reported that the Red Devils submitted a formal proposal worth around £38m. However, now speaking on The Athletic FC’s Podcast, Ornstein has reported that although there are reports about United making a formal bid, it is not certain whether that is true.

Ugarte to Man Utd

The journalist further states United haven’t decided whether to sign Ugarte this summer as the Red Devils hierarchy haven’t reached ‘unanimity’ on whether the midfielder would be the right option to reinforce the engine room.

Ornstein says Man Utd will have ‘more conversations’ about signing Ugarte and therefore, this deal could take time if it were to happen this summer.

Ornstein said:

“I think it’s a similar situation with Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain. On the same night as Jarrad Branthwaite’s improved offer, reports came out from France suggesting that an offer from Manchester United had come in for I think around £38million. “The checks I made suggested that again, this is perhaps a little bit premature, and that it’s not guaranteed that United are going to go through with the Ugarte deal. I think there’s other interest in him, and I don’t think there is a unanimity inside Old Trafford to go for him, so It’s going to take some more conversations. “I’m not saying it won’t happen and I’m not saying there’s no interest, because there is. But again, that one is not so advanced for the midfield position.”

It has been reported that PSG are open to cashing-in on the midfielder and Ugarte is ready to join the Old Trafford club. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to purchase the South American in this transfer window.