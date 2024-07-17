Leny Yoro flying in for medical ahead of £52m Man Utd move

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro this summer, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

After letting Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala leave the club, the Red Devils are prioritising strengthening their backline ahead of next season. They have been linked with numerous names but have reportedly identified the 18-year-old as the primary target.

The youngster has burst onto the scene after displaying his qualities in Ligue 1 last term, helping Les Dogues qualify for the Champions League.

After being impressed by the youngster’s displays, several European giants registered their interest in signing him with Liverpool and PSG among those. But, Real Madrid were said to be the favourite to purchase him as the player was willing to join Los Blancos.

However, Man Utd decided to accelerate their efforts to beat their rivals in this race last week and agreed on a deal in principle with Lille worth more than £50m with add-ons to lure the defender to Old Trafford.

Yoro to Man Utd

Now, following one week of work to persuade him to join, it seems the Red Devils have managed to make a breakthrough in this deal as writing on The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Erik ten Hag’s side are closing in on a deal to sign Yoro as the player has agreed to join. The journalist says the youngster is now travelling to the UK to undergo the medical before the deal gets finalised.

In the meantime, Fabrizio Romano has backed the Ornstein report and says that Man Utd are willing to get the deal done as quickly as possible to avoid any hijack scenario and the player will sign a five-year contract with an option to extend the deal for one more season.

Yoro is a highly talented player and is deemed one of the best young defenders in the world. So, purchasing a player of his qualities by beating rivals like Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid would be a big statement.

Therefore, it would be a great coup for the Old Trafford outfit if they eventually manage to secure his signature over the coming days and if that were to happen then it will be interesting to see how the youngster can manage to perform in the Premier League next season.