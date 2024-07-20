Man Utd close to reaching an agreement to sign Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer, as per the Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

After acquiring the minority stake at the Red Devils, Sir Jim Ratcliffe first decided to overhaul the recruitment department. He has appointed Omar Barrada, Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox as the CEO, sporting director and technical director respectively. Moreover, Christopher Vivell has been appointed as the new head of recruitment on an interim basis.

This is the first transfer window for the INEOS-led Man Utd and they are seemingly desperate to overhaul the squad to turn the fortune around next season having endured a dire campaign last term.

The Red Devils have already purchased Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to bolster the attack and the backline. But, United are said to be looking to sign a new midfielder as well with Ugarte high on their wish-list.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already managed to persuade the Uruguayan to move to Old Trafford as he is reportedly keen on joining the club ahead of next season.

Ugarte to Man Utd

Man Utd have reportedly been in negotiations with PSG to find an agreement regarding this deal. But, Aouna has now reported that the record Premier League champions are now close to reaching an agreement with Les Parisiens over this deal.

The journalist further claims that several other clubs are also interested in signing Ugarte but he is prioritising to play under Ten Hag next season.

Aouna wrote:

“An agreement is close to being reached between PSG and Manchester United for Manuel Ugarte. The Argentine midfielder has already given his approval to MU. Despite interest from several clubs, the Uruguayan midfielder has informed PSG that Manchester United is his number 1 choice.”

It has been reported that PSG want a fee of around £59m to sell their star man and therefore, United will have to spend a lot of money to secure his signature.

Ugarte is a dynamic defensive midfielder – who likes to play aggressively. He is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure and is also efficient in circulating the possession.

Therefore, the South American could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they eventually manage to purchase him in this transfer window to reinforce the midfield department.