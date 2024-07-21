Tottenham Hotspur in talks over a surprise swoop for Mason Mount

Tottenham Hotspur have indicated interest in Manchester United midfielder, Mason Mount over a possible transfer this summer, as per HITC.

The 25-year-old failed to nail a starting berth in Erik ten Hag’s side due to niggling injuries that saw the Englishman feature in only 514 minutes of football across 14 matches in the Premier League.

As per HITC, ten Hag held lengthy discussions with United’s hierarchy and Mount was discussed among the names for a possible departure this summer.

Tottenham have now indicated interest in signing Mount and have held talks over a potential deal for the Portsmouth-born midfielder, according to the report.

However, the North London club face competition for the midfield ace, with HITC reporting that several Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Newcastle United have indicated interest in the £60m rated midfielder.

Rejuvenation under Postecoglou?

Less than a year ago, Mount was the poster boy of Chelsea’s Cobham Academy and became an indispensable figure since breaking into the first team under Frank Lampard in 2019.

He sealed a move to Manchester United last summer in what was perceived as a leap in his career from a struggling Chelsea side.

Unfortunately, the England international has failed to nail down a starting berth in the squad due to injuries that kept him out for 147 days across 27 matches in all competitions last season.

With ten Hag holding discussions over his possible sale, it seems the club might have lost faith in him or he doesn’t fit into the plans next season.

Spurs have now expressed interest in the midfielder to bolster their ranks and there’s no better manager to bring the best out of Mount than Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian manager completely rejuvenated the performances of Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski and Pape Matar Sarr – who performed remarkably last season.

This could be the case for Mount but it remains to be seen how much United would value the midfield ace who was once dubbed a ‘superb player’ by French star, Kylian Mbappe.