Arsenal set to meet agent of Baris Alper Yilmaz



According to Turkish outlet Sabah, the representative of Galatasaray forward Baris Alper Yilmaz will hold talks with Arsenal regarding a summer transfer.

The London heavyweights have made a solitary signing in David Raya. The Spaniard signed for the club on a permanent deal following a successful season on loan from Brentford. The club are planning to announce Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival soon and Sabah now claim that Yilmaz is of interest to the Gunners.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Galatasaray, but could be on the move if the £25 million asking price is met. His agent is set to meet Arsenal officials. Tottenham Hotspur are also planning to hold talks with the representative for the versatile star, who has already played in 5 different positions in his career.

Yilmaz played in both wide attacking and full-back positions for Galatasaray last season. He had a good campaign with 7 goals and 12 assists from 55 appearances for the Turkish champions. He could be interested in a bigger challenge this summer and Arsenal have now put their name into the hat to secure his signature.

The Turkish star, who can also operate as a centre-forward, has impressed with his dribbling skills, duel winning ability and recoveries. He works hard for the team on and off the ball. Former Turkish star Selcuk Inan recently said that he is a very special player, who can comfortably play for many Premier League clubs.

Yilmaz’s versatility has made him an assured starter with Galatasaray, but he is unlikely to be afforded the same amount of playing time at Arsenal. If he were to move to the Gunners, he may have to accept a game-changer role off the bench. Spurs are also interested in his signature. Yilmaz could stand a better chance of starting for them regularly with manager Ange Postecoglou still searching for a successful and consistent pairing in the wide attacking positions.