Man Utd eye swoop to sign Morten Hjulmand this summer

Manchester United are reportedly considering signing Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

After being appointed as the Red Devils’ new manager, Erik ten Hag prioritised strengthening the engine room by purchasing Frenkie de Jong. United even agreed on a deal in principle with Barcelona but they eventually failed to persuade the Dutchman to move to Old Trafford.

So, after failing to purchase the Blaugrana ace, Man Utd decided to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid back in 2022. The Brazilian enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League but he displayed torrid performances last term.

So, Ten Hag’s side have been forced to explore a new holding midfielder to replace the South American. United have reportedly identified Manuel Ugarte as the primary target and have reportedly already agreed on personal terms with him.

However, they have been finding it difficult to agree on a deal in principle with Paris Saint-Germain. So, O Jogo (via The Sun) has reported that with Man Utd struggling to reach an agreement with Les Parisiens, they have started exploring alternative options and have now registered their interest in Hjulmand.

Hjulmand to Man Utd

The report further claims that the Dane has a £67m release clause in his current contract, therefore, it won’t be easy for the Red Devils to secure his signature should Sporting stay firm on their valuation.

It has also been reported that United have expressed their interest in signing Youssouf Fofana as well, so it remains to be seen who Ten Hag eventually signs to address the midfield problem.

The 25-year-old is a defensive-minded midfielder – who is dynamic and efficient in defensive contributions. Additionally, he is comfortable with possession and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce their engine room.

Meanwhile, United have already purchased Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to reinforce the frontline and the defensive department respectively this summer. They are also looking to bolster the fullback positions so it remains to be seen how much money they eventually spend in this window.