Liverpool showing ‘concrete interest’ in signing Gordon

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After joining the Magpies from Everton last year, the 23-year-old initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings. However, he displayed impressive performances in the Premier League last season, scoring 11 goals and notching up 10 assists in 35 appearances.

After showcasing his qualities for Newcastle last season, the forward was selected to play for England in the European Championship. However, he didn’t get much game-time in that tournament, playing only four minutes.

Therefore, it appears having been impressed by Gordon’s recent performances, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him to reinforce their attacking department.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has reported that Liverpool are showing ‘strong’ interest in signing the Englishman as they rate the winger highly.

Gordon to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that the Reds are in ‘discussing’ internally whether to make a move for him as they believe Gordon is a ‘fantastic’ player.

However, the biggest issue that the Merseyside club could face in getting this deal done is Newcastle are expected to demand a ‘big price’ to sell their star man as they don’t want to let him leave.

Romano said:

“What I wanted to tell you tonight is that the interest of Liverpool in Anthony Gordon remains a strong interest, remains a concrete interest. Anthony Gordon remains a player they really rate and really like internally. Internally they are discussing the situation of Anthony Gordon because they believe he could be a fantastic player for the future of Liverpool. “The problem could be in valuation with Newcastle, because he is an important player for Newcastle, and they don’t have the intention to make a normal price for Anthony Gordon. It has to be a big price for him in order to give a potential greenlight. At the moment, Newcastle really want to keep the player.”

It has been reported that Eddie Howe’s side want a fee of around £80m to sell their star man so Arne Slot’s side will have to break the bank to secure his signature.

Gordon is reportedly a Liverpool fan, although he came through Everton academy. So, he is said to be open to moving to Anfield should they make an approach.

The Newcastle star is an excellent forward and he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.