Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Gleison Bremer

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The Brazilian has established himself as the mainstay of the Bianconeri’s backline after moving to the Allianz Stadium from Torino back in 2022. He helped the Italian giants finish in the top three and qualify for the Champions League last term, additionally, he guided them to win the Coppa Italia title.

The 27-year-old is considered one of the best centre-backs in Serie A, therefore, it is not a surprise to see Liverpool and Man Utd lining up a swoop to sign him to bolster their backline.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, the Reds are showing a strong interest in signing Bremer and they could make a concrete approach over the coming days.

The report further claims that Thiago Motta’s side have no intention of letting their star man leave but they could change their stance should they receive an offer of around £59m.

However, the Italian outlet states that Man Utd are also keen on purchasing the South American, therefore, the Merseyside club will have to beat their arch-rivals in this race to sign their key target.

Although Liverpool have been quiet in this window, reports have continued to emerge that Arne Slot’s side want a new centre-back this summer to replace Joel Matip – who has left the club as a free agent.

On the other hand, Man Utd have also been in the market to sign a new defender. They have already purchased Leny Yoro but he has suffered an injury and that is likely to keep him out of action for a prolonged period. So, they are now seemingly planning to sign a new centre-back.

Bremer is a strong defender and can play out from the back. He has already showcased his qualities in the Italian top-flight so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in securing his signature in this transfer window.