Tottenham plan to hijack Chelsea’s move to sign Osimhen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to hijack Chelsea’s deal to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Nigerian’s future is a subject of attention in this transfer window as he has made it clear that he doesn’t want to remain at Napoli having already showcased his abilities in the Italian top-flight.

He has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world after moving to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona from LOSC Lille. He helped his side win the Scudetto title for the first time in more than three decades in the 2022/23 season.

After being impressed by his displays, PSG expressed their interest in signing him. But, Les Parisiens failed to agree on a deal in principle with the Azzurri.

Now, it has been suggested that Chelsea are making a move to sign Osimhen and they are discussing a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku – who has emerged as a key target for Napoli to replace the African.

Battle

However, according to the report by Football Insider, Tottenham have also joined this race as Ange Postecoglou is ‘obsessed’ to strengthen the forward department this summer.

The report further claims that the Lilywhites are currently keeping a close eye on the striker’s situation before making a potential swoop over the coming days.

Football Insider also states that the North London club are willing to include a player in this deal as well but the exact name hasn’t been mentioned in this article.

Osimhen reportedly has a £113m release clause in his current contract and it remains to be seen how much the Italian club eventually demand to let their biggest asset leave.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Tottenham haven’t opted to sign anyone to replace him yet but they could finally do that in this transfer window.

Osimhen is a top-class player and would be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham if they can purchase him by hijacking Chelsea’s deal. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.