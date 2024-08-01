Man Utd Transfer News
West Ham ‘confident’ they will sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka soon
West Ham are confident of signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a £10m deal, while Man Utd have agreed terms with his replacement Noussair Mazraoui.
West Ham United have been pursing a right-back’s signing this summer with Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka one of the leading names on their wish-list.
According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Hammers are now ‘confident’ that they will be able to get the full-back’s transfer across the line despite there being ‘work to do’.
It has been reported that a £10 million agreement, along with additional add-ons is on the verge of falling into place for Wan-Bissaka, which will consequently aid Manchester United’s pursuit of Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui.
According to TeamTalk, Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Mazraoui over a five-year contract and are expected to complete a deal worth £20m plus add-ons once Wan-Bissaka’s sale goes through.
A win-win situation for all parties involved
Wan-Bissaka’s transfer to the London Stadium will unlock a newer and younger right-back option for Julen Lopetegui. The former Crystal Palace star will also have the chance to rekindle his career with a club that usually plays in the second tier of European football.
Although United will suffer a loss on their investment on the 26-year-old from some years ago, they will be happy once he departs as they can sign Noussair Mazraoui.
The Bayern star will reunite with Erik ten Hag, under whom he worked while at Ajax Amsterdam.
Manchester United will have a fantastic right-back to call upon besides Diogo Dalot, as well as a player who will be easily expected to slot into their manager’s system.
It goes without saying that Mazraoui is also a significant upgrade as compared to Wan-Bissaka, as he is a more all-round option and can contribute offensively too.
With the right-back domino set to end sooner rather than later, Man United can turn their attentions towards acquiring a new midfielder while West Ham will be expected to go for a striker in the upcoming days.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 8 seconds ago
West Ham ‘confident’ they will sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka soon
West Ham are confident of signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a £10m deal, while Man...
-
Premier League/ 4 hours ago
West Ham agree £25m deal to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds
As reported by David Ornstein of the Athletic, West Ham have reached a ‘total...
-
Arsenal/ 4 hours ago
Chido Obi-Martin agrees to join Man Utd from Arsenal
As reported by James Ducker of the Telegraph, Manchester United have agree a deal...
-
Arsenal/ 4 hours ago
Mikel Merino has agreed four-year contract with Arsenal
Arsenal have agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 16 hours ago
Man Utd considering surprise swoop to sign Ben Chilwell
Manchester United are reportedly considering making a surprise swoop to sign Chelsea star Ben...