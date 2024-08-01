West Ham ‘confident’ they will sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka soon

West Ham United have been pursing a right-back’s signing this summer with Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka one of the leading names on their wish-list.

According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Hammers are now ‘confident’ that they will be able to get the full-back’s transfer across the line despite there being ‘work to do’.

It has been reported that a £10 million agreement, along with additional add-ons is on the verge of falling into place for Wan-Bissaka, which will consequently aid Manchester United’s pursuit of Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui.

According to TeamTalk, Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Mazraoui over a five-year contract and are expected to complete a deal worth £20m plus add-ons once Wan-Bissaka’s sale goes through.

A win-win situation for all parties involved

Wan-Bissaka’s transfer to the London Stadium will unlock a newer and younger right-back option for Julen Lopetegui. The former Crystal Palace star will also have the chance to rekindle his career with a club that usually plays in the second tier of European football.

Although United will suffer a loss on their investment on the 26-year-old from some years ago, they will be happy once he departs as they can sign Noussair Mazraoui.

The Bayern star will reunite with Erik ten Hag, under whom he worked while at Ajax Amsterdam.

Manchester United will have a fantastic right-back to call upon besides Diogo Dalot, as well as a player who will be easily expected to slot into their manager’s system.

It goes without saying that Mazraoui is also a significant upgrade as compared to Wan-Bissaka, as he is a more all-round option and can contribute offensively too.

With the right-back domino set to end sooner rather than later, Man United can turn their attentions towards acquiring a new midfielder while West Ham will be expected to go for a striker in the upcoming days.