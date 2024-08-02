Liverpool could look to sign Adam Wharton this summer

Liverpool could reportedly look to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton this summer, as per the journalist David Lynch.

After enduring a disappointing start last season, the Eagles displayed promising performances following Oliver Glasner’s arrival as the new manager and eventually ended the campaign in the top half of the Premier League.

As a consequence of that, several of their stars have come under the radar of big clubs around Europe in this transfer window. Michael Olise has already joined Bayern Munich, while Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move away from the club with Arsenal, Tottenham and even Liverpool showing interest in signing him.

Wharton is another player – who has attracted the attention of a few upper echelons of English clubs by his eye-catching displays having moved to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers last January.

Now, speaking on Born N’Red, Lynch has reported that Liverpool monitored Wharton’s development during his time at Blackburn Rovers and they liked him then.

Wharton to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that following the 20-year-old’s promising performances for Crystal Palace last term, he has become an England international and that may have impressed Liverpool even more, so they could look to secure his signature this summer.

However, Lynch says that signing the youngster won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as the Eagles are expected to demand ‘crazy’ money to let their star man leave having recently purchased him.

Lynch said:

“Adam Wharton was definitely someone they watched at Blackburn, so they obviously kind of liked him around then, the recruitment staff. So, I think that’s interesting. The big problem there is obviously what would Palace ask for? They’ve only just signed him, he’s just become an England international since then, his stock has just gone up and up and up. The fee could be crazy and they would strike a hard bargain. “But let’s see. I don’t think that’s one you can confidently rule out just on the basis that they’ve liked him in the past. I’m sure from what they’ve seen at Palace they won’t have gone off him. That’s one maybe to keep an eye on but that’s real tentative stuff to be honest. It’s a player they’ve liked in the past so let’s see if anything comes of that.”

With Arne Slot reportedly looking to sign a new midfielder, Wharton would be an excellent acquisition if Liverpool purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him before the end of this window.