Man Utd have informed Noussair Mazraoui they’ll sign him

Manchester United have informed Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui they will complete a deal to sign him this summer, as per the Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

The Red Devils are said to be planning to reinforce their right-back position in this transfer window and have identified the Moroccan as the primary target.

Erik ten Hag’s side have reportedly agreed on personal terms with the former Ajax star and Aouna claims an agreement is in place with Bayern Munich to sign the defender.

West Ham United initially tried to purchase Mazraoui and even agreed on a deal in principle with the German giants. But the player rejected a move to the London Stadium as he only wants to reunite with his former boss Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Now, writing on X, Aouna has reported that Man Utd have informed the player that they will sign him this summer.

The journalist further claims that Mazraoui is currently waiting to receive the green light to leave Bayern’s pre-season tour in order to travel to Manchester to finalise the move.

Mazraoui to Man Utd

Aouna wrote:

“Manchester United has informed Noussair Mazraoui that the deal will be finalized. Mazraoui awaits green light to leave Bayern Munich tour .”

Bayern Munich reportedly want a fee of around £16m to sell the defender, so Man Utd can purchase him for an affordable price.

However, it has been reported that Man Utd won’t be able to complete their proposed move for Mazraoui until they sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has entered the final year of his current contract at Old Trafford.

West Ham have shifted their focus to Wan-Bissaka after failing to secure the Bayern Munich star’s signature. It has been suggested that the Hammers have agreed on personal terms with Wan-Bissaka and are now in discussion with the Red Devils to seal the deal.

Mazraoui flourished his career during his time at Ajax under Ten Hag but he didn’t manage to progress after moving to Bayern Munich. So, the Dutch boss might be able to resurrect the 26-year-old’s career if the defender joins the club as he may know the secret of bringing the best out of him.