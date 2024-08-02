Man Utd submit joint offer to sign Mazraoui & De Ligt

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a joint offer to sign Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt this summer, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

After struggling with their leaky-defence last term, the Red Devils are reportedly prioritising strengthening the backline in this transfer window. They have already purchased Leny Yoro from LOSC Lille but he has sustained a serious injury and is set to remain sidelined for several months.

Man Utd are said to be looking to purchase at least two centre-backs this summer and have identified De Ligt as the serious option.

On the other hand, United are planning to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka as he has entered the final year of his current contract and as a potential replacement for him, Erik ten Hag has earmarked Mazraoui as the primary option.

It has already been reported that Man Utd have agreed on personal terms with both players and now, they are looking to step up their efforts to agree on a deal in principle with the Bavarian club to lure them to Old Trafford.

Mazraoui & De Ligt to Man Utd

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Ten Hag’s side have submitted a joint offer to sign the duo but the German giants have rejected the proposal as the bid didn’t match their valuation. However, the journalist didn’t reveal the exact numbers or the structure of the proposal.

The Red Devils have continued talks with Bayern Munich to get the deal done. But, Ornstein mentions in his article that the players’ entourage – both represented by the same agent, Rafaela Pimenta – has been bemused by Bayern Munich’s action as the duo have been made aware that they are allowed to leave this summer.

It has been reported that Vincent Kompany’s side want a fee of around £42m to sell De Ligt, while Mazraoui is valued at around £16m. So, Man Utd would need to spend a combined £58m to sign the duo.

Both players enjoyed success under Erik ten Hag at Ajax but after parting ways, neither has been able to develop their career. So, they are seemingly planning to reunite with his former boss at Old Trafford to revive their career.