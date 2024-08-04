West Ham in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Guido Rodríguez on a free transfer

As reported by Simon Collings of the Evening Standard, West Ham United are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign midfielder Guido Rodríguez on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano on Twitter adds that Rodríguez is on his way to London to undergo his medical, so as long as there are no late complications, this transfer is likely to be completed soon.

Who is Guido Rodríguez?

Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Guido Rodríguez began his senior career at River Plate but, after making just 18 appearances for la Banda, he moved north to Mexico, first spending a season at Club Tijuana, before a £6 million move to fellow-Liga MX outfit Club América.

During three seasons as las Águilas, he made 123 appearances and won two major honours, before making the move across the Atlantic, signed by Real Betis, spending four seasons with los Verdiblancos, featuring 173 times and winning the Copa del Rey, starting the 2022 final shootout victory over Valencia at Estadio de La Cartuja.

At international level, since making his Argentina debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during a Superclásico de las Américas clash with Brazil in 2017, Rodríguez has accumulated 30 caps.

He was a key figure as la Albiceleste won the 2021 Copa América, also starting the Finalissima hammering of Italy at Wembley, while he made just one appearance during Argentina’s World Cup triumph, but did of course leave Qatar with a priceless winners medal.

This summer was a similar story, with Rodríguez enjoying just a solitary 13 minute cameo across all six games as Argentina retained the Copa América in the United States, but the tough-tackling, disciplined defensive midfielder will certainly be a key figure in East London.

West Ham’s summer overhaul continues

It’s already been a busy summer at West Ham United as the Julen Lopetegui era gets underway.

Led by technical director Tim Steidten, who’s fronting the Irons’ recruitment, the club have already brought in Max Kilman from Wolves for £40 million, Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras for £25.5 million and, slightly less excitingly, back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free from Sheffield United.

Meantime, Crysencio Summerville is on the cusp of arriving from Leeds United in a deal reportedly worth £25 million, while a £23 million deal to acquire Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund is also in the pipeline.

With Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paquetá and Mohammed Kudus already in the squad, Guilherme having already signed and Summerville seemingly on his way, this new-look West Ham are set to be very exciting when their campaign commences at home to Aston Villa on 17 August.