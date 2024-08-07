Arsenal and Liverpool in battle to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer



Arsenal and Liverpool have shown ‘significant interest’ in signing former Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to Italian outlet, Tuttojuve.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after ending a five-year stint with Juventus where he made 157 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconerri. His experience is highly sought after, and Premier League clubs are in the running for his signature.

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal and Liverpool have shown ‘significant interest’ in signing Rabiot who would be presented with a new challenge of the intensity and competitiveness of the Premier League.

For Liverpool, their impressive dynamic system under new head coach, Arne Slot could present the 29-year-old with the suitable environment to express his prowess at the defensive and attacking third of the pitch. The Merseyside club would be handed another boost in signing Rabiot after withdrawing from the race to sign Atalanta midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, leaving only Juventus in the race, as per the report.

On the other hand, TuttoJuve reports that Arsenal are looking to bring the France international into their squad as they view his experience as a perfect blend to complement their young players.

Battle for Rabiot intensifies

However, the Premier League giants face stern competition from Laliga champions, Real Madrid, who have expressed interest in the player as they look to strengthen their midfield ranks with his experience, as per the report.

Rabiot is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt but following the expiration of his contract at Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool could sign him in a bargain deal for free this summer.

The midfield ace has enjoyed a stellar career so far, winning titles with Paris Saint Germain before making a move to Juventus where he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell.

His outstanding qualities are also effective in the international stage where he has been a regular for Les Bleus in major competitions.

His experience enthusiasm and versatility make him a highly sought-after asset across Europe with Arsenal, Liverpool and Madrid reported to have indicated interest in signing him.

While his wage demands may be considerably high, his output in the team he joins would pay dividends and could prove to be an absolute bargain at the end of his contract.