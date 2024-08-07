Man Utd interested in signing Youssouf Fofana



According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have opened initial talks with Monaco over the transfer of midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer.

The Red Devils have their sights on signing a new defensive midfielder this summer. Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte was the prime target earlier last month, but Man United have decided to look at alternative targets due to the £52 million asking price.

Sky Sports now the club have held initial talks with Monaco over the signing of Fofana. The France international is in the last year of his contract at the French outfit and he is widely expected to leave during the ongoing transfer window.

Good signing

United currently have Casemiro and Scott McTominay as options for the no.6 role. Kobbie Mainoo can also operate from the holding position, but he is most comfortable as a central midfielder who has the luxury to press forward.

It is quite clear that United need an upgrade on the midfield duo. Casemiro is no longer in the prime of his career while McTominay has been inconsistent with his displays too. Fofana would be a good signing for the Red Devils.

The Frenchman, who was with Les Blues at Euro 2024, has a fantastic work rate and has also excelled with his defensive work. He is strong when it comes to winning duels, making tackles and has also caught the eye with his recoveries – more than 7 per game last season.

Sky Sports have not mentioned the asking price from Monaco, but it has been reported that the Principality outfit are eyeing £30 million. For that price, he would be a bargain signing despite entering the last year of his contract. United may have a free run at signing him with no clubs willing to meet the valuation at the moment.

Fofana could become a mainstay in the starting XI ahead of Casemiro next season. He does not have the strong passing skills of Ugarte, but possesses similar defensive qualities. His playing style would suit the Premier League.