Man Utd eye Atalanta star Ederson as Manu Ugarte alternative

Manchester United are exploring a move for Atalanta midfielder, Ederson as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte after talks with Paris Saint-Germain stalled, as per GIVEMESPORT.

United have been in negotiations with PSG in the past months over the possible transfer of Ugarte but the two clubs have failed to reach an agreement.

According to GIVEMESPORT, the Red Devils are now left with no choice but to find an alternative after having two verbal offers rebuffed with the French champions holding out for £51m.

It appears Ederson has now emerged as United’s preferred option with GIVEMESPORT reporting that the Brazil International is ‘in the mix’ to join the Red Devils this summer after the club rekindled their interest following an initial approach to the player’s entourage in March.

The 13-time Premier League champions are now exploring a move for the Brazilian, who is also of keen interest to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool – whose scouts were ‘shocked’ by his performances, as per the report.

Ederson’s contract at the Gewiss Stadium will run until the summer of 2027 with a transfer valuation of €40m (£34m) by Transfermarkt.

Midfield alternatives

Erik Ten Hag’s quest for midfield reinforcements has not stopped at Ederson with GIVEMESPORT further reporting that the Red Devils are also courting Burnley’s Sander Berge, Fluminense Andre and Wolverhampton Wanderers João Gomes.

According to the report, the midfield trio are ‘appreciated’ by the Red Devils but a move for Andre and Berge presents a more economical value while a move for Gomes will be difficult due to his price tag of over £60m.

The report also adds that Man United have not ruled out a move for Softan Amrabat with a possibility of a ‘quickfire return’ on the cards.

With the report revealing a host of alternatives, it appears United holds significant interest in Ederson who finished the recently concluded Sere A campaign as one of the best midfielders in the Italian top-flight.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will consider cheaper alternatives like Andre and Berge, or splash the cash for a proven midfielder like Ederson.