Man Utd considering signing Mario Hermoso

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Spanish defender Mario Hermoso, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After struggling with their defensive frailties last season, the Red Devils have prioritised revamping the backline in this transfer window. They have already purchased Leny Yoro from LOSC Lille but are said to be looking to add another right-sided centre-back with Matthijs de Ligt emerging as the primary option.

Additionally, Erik ten Hag also wants a new right-back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has entered the final year of his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham United – and has earmarked Noussair Mazraoui as the top target.

However, Man Utd are reportedly also planning to purchase a new left-sided defender and initially tried to hire Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton. However, after failing to secure his signature, United have seemingly decided to pivot to other options.

Now, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has reported that Man Utd have started considering Hermoso as a serious option to bolster the defence in recent hours.

Hermoso to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that the 29-year-old’s ability to play in the centre-back position as well as the left-back role has attracted United and considering he is available for free, they are looking to sign him.

After running his contract down with Atletico Madrid, Hermoso left the Rojiblancos last month. So, United can manage to secure his signature quickly should they formalise their interest.

The defender enjoyed success during his time with Diego Simeone’s side over the last five years, helping them win the La Liga title.

Hermoso is a technically sound defender and his addition would help United improve their ability to play out from the back. Moreover, given he can play in the centre-back position and the left-back role, he would be able to deputise both Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw with the duo struggling with their injury problems last term.

Therefore, The Spaniard – valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt – would be a shrewd bargain acquisition for United should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase him before the end of this window.