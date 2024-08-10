Man Utd set sight on Fenerbahçe left-back Ferdi Kadioglu

Manchester United have ‘accelerated negotiations’ for the signing of Fenerbahçe left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, according to Spanish outlet, Fichajes.

After a chaotic season that saw the Red Devils concede over 70 goals across all competitions, United are looking to shore up their backline and progress has already been made in the transfer window so far.

According to Fichajes, United’s search for a left-back has intensified and Kadioglu has been earmarked as the preferred choice as his profile ‘fits perfectly’ with what Erik Ten Hag wants.

The 24-year-old has impressed United’s scouts who see him as a long-term option in the left-back position that has been struggling in recent seasons, according to the report.

While an agreement has not been reached yet, Fichajes adds that the Red Devils have begun negotiations with Fenerbahçe and the English side are determined to close a deal — with the coming days proving to be decisive in where the player ends up.

Kadioglu’s contract with the Turkish Süper Lig outfit will run until 2026 with a transfer valuation of €39m (£33m) by Transfermarkt.

Kadioglu to United

The Red Devils are taking a very proactive approach towards the transfer window and are looking to address the defence which was the most questionable area of their squad last season.

They’ve already completed the signings of Leny Yoro, while deals have been agreed for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, so Erik ten Hag is working hard to improve his defence this summer.

The Dutchman isn’t finished yet and Kadioglu’s contributions in defence and attack would be a great addition to Manchester United’s squad if he joins over the coming weeks.

The Turkey international is one of the best ball-playing fullbacks and his outstanding performances for the Yellow Submarines saw him enter the EA Sports team of the season for the best performers in the Turkish top division.

Considering Luke Shaw’s incessant injury problems, swooping for Kadioglu makes perfect sense as the 24-year-0ld has less injury worries having missed only one game for Fenerbahçe in the recently concluded season.