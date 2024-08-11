Tottenham offered the chance to sign Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Galatasaray star Wilfried Zaha this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Lilywhites are reportedly keen on bolstering the attacking department in this transfer window and are already closing in on a deal to sign Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth in a club record £65m deal.

However, it has been reported that the North London club could also look to sign a new wide forward with Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze being suggested as primary targets.

However, while Neto is closing in on a move to Chelsea, Eze is going to be a very expensive option for the North London club as he has a £60m release clause in his current contract.

So, having already purchased Solanke by spending a big fee, it would be difficult for Ange Postecoglou’s side to sign the Crystal Palace star as well.

Zaha to Tottenham

Therefore, they might be forced to explore cheaper alternative options to bolster the attack and reporting on HITC, Bailey has reported that Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Zaha.

The journalist states that after joining Galatasaray as a free agent last summer, the 31-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, helping his side win the league title. However, he is now willing to return to the Premier League and his agent has been offering him to host Premier League clubs.

Alongside the Lilywhites, Crystal Palace – the former club of the Ivorian, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Leicester City have also been given the opportunity to purchase him.

Zaha – valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt – is an experienced player and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League during his time with Crystal Palace. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Spurs if they manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

However, Postecoglou reportedly wants to build a squad that can challenge for big prizes going forward so the North London club’s hierarchy have been looking to sign highly talented young talents. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether they get involved in signing Zaha – who is set to turn 32 this year.