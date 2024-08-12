Tottenham eye double swoop to sign Eze & Walker-Peters

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a double swoop to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters before the end of this window, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After purchasing Archie Gray from Leeds United to strengthen the midfield department, the Lilywhites have signed Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth to reinforce the attack.

However, it has been reported that Spurs won’t stop their summer businesses just yet as they are looking to add more new faces before the deadline.

Writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Tottenham are planning to sign a new attacker and have identified Eze as a serious option. The Englishman has a release clause worth around £60m upfront plus £8m in bonuses so Spurs will have to splash a huge fee to secure his signature.

However, the journalist says that Manchester City and Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him, therefore, Tottenham will have to overcome stiff competition from their rivals to get any potential deal done for him.

Jones also states that with Emerson Royal on the verge of leaving the club, Spurs are considering signing a new right-back to replace the Brazilian and have earmarked their former defender Walker-Peters as an ideal option.

Southampton could accept a fee of around £20m so Ange Postecoglou’s side can re-sign him for an affordable price. Therefore, Tottenham will have to splash a combined £80m to sign the duo before the deadline.

Eze has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years so he would be a great acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him. On the other hand, Walker-Peters has showcased his abilities in the Premier League and could be a solid signing to deputise Pedro Porro should they secure his signature.

However, having already splashed more than £100m this summer, it won’t be easy for the North London club to purchase Eze by triggering his release clause. But, on the other hand, Walker-Peters would be an affordable signing.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually sign the duo in this window.