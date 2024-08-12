Man Utd ‘re-open talks’ to sign Everton star Branthwaite

Manchester United have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, as per Football Insider.

After struggling with their defensive frailties last term, the Red Devils have prioritised revamping this position in this transfer window. They initially identified the 21-year-old as the primary target and tabled two offers worth around £50m earlier this summer.

However, Everton rejected both proposals and it looked like after failing to secure Branthwaite’s signature, United decided to shift their focus to alternative options as they have already purchased Leny Yoro from LOSC Lille. Additionally, Matthijs de Ligt is on the verge of moving to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich.

However, it appears United haven’t given up on their hopes of signing Branthwaite and are looking to secure his signature later in this transfer window.

Football Insider states that Man Utd have re-opened talks with Everton to sign the Englishman and are looking to submit a formal proposal worth around £60m including bonuses this week.

Branthwaite to Man Utd

The report mentions that the Red Devils are ‘confident’ Everton will accept the £60m offer if they submit it, although the Toffees value their star man at around £80m with Man Utd already agreed on personal terms with the defender

Following two new additions at the back, United are set to have six first-team centre-backs. So, it may be difficult for them to sign Branthwaite unless they eventually cash in on any of the current options with Victor Lindelof linked with a move away from the club having entered the final year of his current contract.

Branthwaite is a left-footed centre-back but can also play in the right-centre-back role and additionally, he has the ability to provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

The Everton star is very quick and strong, moreover, he is brilliant in the air and excellent in defensive contributions. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for the Red Devils if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to secure his signature before the end of this window.