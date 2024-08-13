Man Utd have discussed possible move for Marcos Alonso



According to The Athletic, Manchester United have discussed the possibility of signing Marcos Alonso on a free transfer.

The Red Devils had plenty of concerns at left-back last season and the trend has continued. Tyrell Malacia has been nursing a knee problem for the last 14 months and Man United have now confirmed that Luke Shaw won’t be available until after the international break due to a calf injury.

United recently announced the signing of Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui, who can also play on the left side of the defence, but The Athletic report that the club have discussed a possible move for Alonso, who is a free-agent following his release from Barcelona last month.

Premier League experience

Dalot was United’s makeshift option at left-back during the second half of last season and we could see something similar in the Premier League curtain-raiser against Fulham on Friday evening.

However, manager Erik ten Hag may want another specialist option. Alonso may not be a favourable choice for the fans, but the Spaniard would be a handy acquisition for the club on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old made 212 appearances during his time at Chelsea, registering 29 goals and 20 assists. His attacking traits made him a huge hit at the Blues and he would suit the playing style at United.

Ten Hag prefers to operate with full-backs who are prepared to make overlapping runs. This is one of the main strengths of Alonso. He can be defensively vulnerable at times, but makes up for it with his recoveries.

Alonso, who has won two league titles in his career with Chelsea and Barcelona, would be a good stop-gap signing for United.

Shaw continues to remain the club’s 1st-choice left-back option, but United may need to look into a marquee acquisition in the long-term, considering the Englishman has failed to get over his injury troubles.