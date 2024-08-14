Tottenham ready to submit bid to sign Manuel Locatelli

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to submit a formal proposal to sign Juventus star Manuel Locatelli this summer, as per a recent report.

The Lilywhites have already strengthened the midfield department by signing Archie Gray from Leeds United following Piere-Emile Hojbejrg’s departure to Olympique de Marseille.

However, Gray is still a very young player and hasn’t proven his worth in the Premier League yet so it seems Spurs are also considering signing a more experienced player to bolster the engine room.

As per Italian outlet Juve Live (via Sport Witness), Tottenham are interested in signing Locatelli and are ‘ready to offer’ a £20m bid plus bonuses to secure his signature in this transfer window.

Juventus are open to letting him leave having already signed Douglas Luiz. So, Tottenham can finalise the ‘dream deal’ should they eventually step up their efforts over the coming days.

Locatelli to Tottenham

Locatelli was touted as an excellent young player during his time at Sassuolo and after being impressed by his displays at Mapei Stadium, Arsenal expressed their interest in signing him.

However, the 26-year-old eventually decided to join Juventus. But, the Italian hasn’t been able to flourish his career at the Allianz Stadium over the last few years.

Nevertheless, he is a highly talented player and has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential. So, he could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him for the reported fee.

Locatelli is a deep-lying playmaker and has the ability to play threading passes between the lines. Additionally, he is good in the air, has an eye for long-range passing and can contribute defensively as well.

Meanwhile, apart from Gray, Spurs have also signed Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record £65m fee. However, Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Tottenham aren’t done in this window just yet as they are continuing to explore the market to add more reinforcements before the end of this summer window.

So, it remains to be seen how much more money the North London club eventually splash over the coming days having already invested north of £100m.