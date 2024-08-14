Man Utd join race to sign Raphinha from Barcelona this summer

Manchester United have ‘entered the race’ to sign Barcelona winger, Raphinha this summer, according to Spanish outlet, Sport.

Barcelona have been battling with the financial crisis over the past few seasons, putting players on pay cuts and selling off rights to raise funds or register players. This season is no different and the club have identified several players for possible exits.

According to Sport, Raphinha has been earmarked as one of the players with the highest ‘market value’ who could be sold this summer to fetch funds for the club, and Manchester United have now ‘entered the race’ to sign the Brazilian.

The Red Devils are looking to offload some players including Antony and Jadon Sancho and they’re now working on replacing them with an effective winger, as per the report.

The Spanish outlet adds that Man United have earmarked Raphinha as the best option citing his numbers at Barcelona and his previous success in the Premier League with Leeds United.

Raphinha 0n United’s radar

However, Raphinha – who is also attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, has reiterated his refusal to leave the Catalan club and has made the board and sports department aware of his decision, according to the report.

With his contract expiring in 2027, Sport reports that the Blaugrana will mandatorily sell the Brazilian if United submit an offer above €60m (£51m) for the 27-year-old.

Raphinha has been unsettled since joining Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022. The winger is yet to nail down a starting spot in the first team and has further gone down the pecking order at right wing following the emergence of Lamine Yamal.

Despite his bit-part role, the tricky winger still recorded 23 goal contributions in 37 appearances last season, which is a remarkable goal return for someone who doesn’t start every match.

His Premier League experience alongside his creative and goalscoring prowess makes him an ideal fit for Erik Ten Hag’s squad.

With the player reiterating his desire to remain at the club, it remains to be seen what measures United will take in luring the player to Old Trafford this summer.