Man Utd leading the race to sign Youssouf Fofana from Monaco

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, as per Sky Italia as relayed by Football Italia.

United are looking to reinforce their midfield this summer and have been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain star, Manu Ugarte for the past few weeks. It appears the French club are reluctant to reduce their asking price which has prompted the Red Devils to move to other targets.

Citing Sky Italia’s journalist, Luca Cilli, Football Italia reports that Manchester United are now leading the race to sign the Fofana and are ready to send an ‘important offer’ to Monaco.

The report also adds that United have begun talks to sign the 25-year-old and are now ahead of AC Milan — who have been linked to the Frenchman in recent months.

However, Monaco’s doors are still open to Milan who offered close to €20m (£17m), but a move to San Siro looks unlikely with United expected to outbid the Italian giants, as per the report.

Fofana has a year left on his contract at Stade Louis II and Sky Italia reports that the Red and Whites are demanding an offer in the region of €25m (£21m) to sell the midfielder.

Fofana’s transfer should be a no-brainer

United are short of midfield options with several players facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford. Sofyan Amrabat has left the club after the expiration of his loan from Fiorentina, while Scott McTominay is being linked with a move away from the club.

Casemiro on the other hand is ageing and unreliable sometimes leaving Erik Ten Hag short of quality options in the middle of the park.

With the club already readying an ‘important offer’ for Fofana, Ten Hag could finally be handed the midfield destroyer he has lacked since joining the club.

Last season, the team was easily passed through the middle leaving the defence vulnerable to waves of attacks from opponents.

Adding a combative midfielder like Fofana would protect United’s defence while also providing cover to the overlapping Bruno Fernandes to thrive in attack.

If the 13-time Premier League champions are to compete for the League and European silverware, swooping for a quality midfielder like Fofana — who is in the same mould as Rodri, should be a no-brainer.