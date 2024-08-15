Tottenham ‘open talks’ with Monaco to sign Vanderson this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘opened talks’ to sign Monaco right-back Vanderson this summer, according to Portuguese journalist, Bruno Andrade.

The Brazil international was one of the standout right-backs in Ligue 1 last season and was instrumental in helping Monaco secure Champions League qualification. He made 20 appearances in the League and his performances have put him on the radar of some clubs in recent months with the latest being Spurs.

Having completed the sale of Emerson Royal to Serie A side, AC Milan, Andrade reports that Tottenham have opened talks to sign Vanderson from Monaco as a replacement.

The departure of Emerson leaves an extra spot in the right-back position currently occupied by Pedro Porro and Djed Spence.

However, Spence’s future remains uncertain and a loan move seems more likely despite his strong showing in pre-season.

Andrade also adds that Monaco are expecting an offer of around €40m (£34m) to sell the Brazilian right-back with Tottenham showing a strong interest.

Spurs plot right-back reinforcement

Spurs currently have Spence and Pedro Porro as the right-back options in their squad. Spence has impressed so far in pre-season, however, the 23-year-old is likely be loaned out this month with Vanderson potentially brought in to challenge Pedro Porro.

Spurs’ participation in the UEFA Europa League will see the North London club participate in more matches this season, and it’s only logical that they fortify their squad ahead of the busy fixture schedule.

Adding a player like Vanderson – who excels in the attacking sphere of the game – would hand Ange Postecoglou yet another defender who can invert and overlap, reminiscent of Destiny Udogie on the opposite side.

The Brazil international is renowned for his darting runs down the flank and is also one of the most accurate crossers of the ball.

In defence, he also excelled in Monaco’s man-marking system where he used his speed and strength to close down opposition wingers.

Vanderson would be a shrewd signing for Spurs but it remains to be seen if the North London club will pay Monaco’s €40m (£34m) asking price or try to negotiate a lower price.