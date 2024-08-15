Liverpool to present offer to sign Sporting star Inacio

Liverpool are reportedly set to present a formal proposal to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio before the deadline, as per the Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

After coming through the Lions’ youth system, the 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for his boyhood club’s starting eleven in recent years.

He helped Ruben Amorim’s side win the league title twice in the last few seasons and after showing his qualities for Sporting, he has secured his place in Portugal’s star-studded squad.

After being impressed by his recent displays, several big English clubs expressed their interest in signing him earlier this window but no one pushed forward with a deal to sign him.

But, according to the report by O Jogo, Liverpool are keen on signing Inacio and are ready to step up their efforts to get the deal done over the coming days.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club will hold talks with the player’s agent, Miguel Pinho – who is currently in England – over a potential move and are expected to present a formal proposal during the meeting.

Inacio to Liverpool

The youngster has a £51m release clause in his current contract but Sporting are ready to sell him for a lower price and accept around £38m. So, Liverpool can manage to secure his signature for a reasonable price this summer.

After Joel Matip’s departure, Liverpool have currently left with three first-team centre-backs. However, considering Ibrahima Konate’s recent injury record, the Reds would be better off signing a new defender to bolster the backline.

Inacio is a left-footed defender – who is comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is a versatile player as he can play in the centre-back position and the left-back role.

The Portuguese can play out from the back, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Portugal international before the end of this transfer window.