Liverpool interested in signing Club Brugge prodigy Maxim De Cuyper

With Andy Robertson aged 30 and his understudy Kostas Tsimikas just two years younger, Liverpool will need to start exploring a long-term solution in the left-back position sooner rather than later.

According to Belgian outlet Niuewsblad, the Reds are showing an interest in Club Brugge defender Maxim De Cuyper. However, they’ll face stiff competition as Arsenal are also keen admirers while the likes of Ajax, Marseille, Wolfsburg, Sevilla and Real Betis are also said to be keeping an eye on him.

Cuyper is particularly good going forward and his attacking prowess has seen him reach a mouth-watering tally of 20 goals and 27 assists in 131 appearances across his career.

The 23-year-old, however, has a contract until June 2028 and wants to secure a regular berth in the Belgian side’s starting eleven before making a move abroad.

At the moment, his valuation stands at approximately £7.7 million on Transfermarkt and Liverpool, along with English rivals Arsenal, will continue to scout the Brugge starlet.

Cuyper move unlikely this year

Maxim De Cuyper is one of the starring figures at Club Brugge. With the goal of securing regular minutes under Domenico Tedesco in the Belgium team, he would not want to compromise his playing time.

Therefore, the door to a Premier League transfer could open for the youngster next year when he has another year of experience under his belt. The Premier League duo will be the favourites to sign him as they can easily price out the rest of the contenders for De Cuyper’s services.

Liverpool can benefit from an attacking left-back as Andy Robertson’s contributions in the final third have visibly reduced in recent years, apart from the fact that he is ageing and having fitness issues.

Arsenal will also consider themselves worthy contenders. Left-back has been something of a troublesome area for Mikel Arteta and he needs a long-term solution.

A talent like Maxim De Cuyper will be exciting to see in the Premier League, regardless of whether he plays for Arsenal or Liverpool, and his transfer scenario will be one to keep an eye on for the next few months or years.