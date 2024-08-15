Jorge Mendes in England to discuss Manuel Ugarte’s move to Man Utd

Manchester United have shown keenness in acquiring Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain. Having signed a forward and a handful of defenders, a midfielder would complete Erik ten Hag’s revamp.

The Uruguayan’s asking price has been a deterrent, although the move could still materialise as Jorge Mendes has arrived in England to discuss his transfer to Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

Ugarte has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, the transfer insider has added, but Manchester United are continuing to play hardball as far as his transfer fee goes.

Man United are ‘unwilling’ to meet PSG’s valuation of £51 million for the South American, as per the Daily Mail, whilst Romano has added that one more sale could help the Premier League giants in sanctioning a move for the midfielder.

Alternatively, United are hoping that the Parisians agree to lower his price and in case Ugarte’s deal still proves too difficult to execute, they will look at other options in the market.

Casemiro’s exit could hold key to Ugarte’s signing

Casemiro has been expected to leave Manchester United for much of the summer. In spite of links with Saudi Arabia, the midfielder has yet to depart the club and most recently, featured in the starting eleven in the FA Community Shield versus Manchester City.

Ten Hag hinted in the aftermath of United’s defeat to City that he is ‘very happy’ with Casemiro and that he could stay at the club even though he had a very poor campaign in 2023/24.

If the Brazilian indeed ends up staying, Manchester United’s move for Ugarte would hinge on whether or not PSG are ready to lower their asking price and if other players depart Old Trafford too.

However, if Casemiro were to regain the form from his Real Madrid days as a result of Ten Hag’s faith in him, it could be an entirely different story as far as United’s midfield is concerned.

Only time will tell what happens with regards to the midfield but given the number of signings they have already made, there is no real excuse for Man United to not make the top four this season.