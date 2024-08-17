Tottenham plot raid on Juventus to sign Manuel Locatelli

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to raid Juventus to sign Manuel Locatelli before the end of this transfer window, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites have already strengthened the engine room by purchasing Archie Gray from Leeds United. Additionally, they have signed Dominic Solanke for a club record £65m fee to reinforce the attacking department.

However, Football Insider states that Tottenham are considering signing another midfielder as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – who has joined Olympique de Marseille.

The report says that Spurs have identified Locatelli as a serious option and Juventus are ready to let him leave if they receive an offer of around £20m. Therefore, the North London club can manage to secure the Italian’s signature for an affordable price if they make a concrete approach.

Locatelli to Tottenham

After joining the Bianconeri from Sassuolo, the midfielder has showcased glimpses of his qualities at the Allianz Stadium over the last few years, helping his side win Coppa Italia last season. Additionally, he previously displayed his abilities on the international stage, playing a key role in Italy’s triumph in the Euro 2020.

The 26-year-old is a specialist deep-lying playmaker but is also capable of playing in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in shielding the back four.

Therefore, Locatelli could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him. Spurs have signed a few players from Serie A in recent times and it is going to be interesting to see whether they eventually opt to make a move to secure the midfielder’s signature before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, the North London club will commence their Premier League campaign against Leicester City on Monday night before taking on Everton next weekend.

So, Ange Postecoglou’s side have been handed a favourable first couple of fixtures and the Australian boss will be desperate to win both of these games before facing off against Newcastle United at St James’ Park – which will be an extremely difficult encounter.