Man Utd submit offer to sign Burnley star Sander Berge

Manchester United have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign Burnley star Sander Berge late in this transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Todofichaches.

After bolstering the frontline by signing Joshua Zirkzee, the Red Devils have purchased Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to revamp the defensive department. But, unfortunately, Yoro has broken his metatarsal and is set to remain sidelined over the next few months.

Now, Erik ten Hag’s side are reportedly prioritising adding a new midfielder and Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte has been suggested as the primary target. However, along with the South American, Berge has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times.

According to the report by Todofichaches, Man Utd have opened talks with the player’s representatives to agree on personal terms and they have submitted a formal proposal worth around £5m-a-year in wages.

However, the report says that the Red Devils will now have to find an agreement with The Clarets to lure the Norwegian to Old Trafford before the end of this window.

Berge to Man Utd

Burnley reportedly want a fee of around £30m to sell their star man and it remains to be seen whether United eventually decide to secure his signature by matching the asking price.

The 26-year-old is a defensive midfielder but is also comfortable playing in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound and is comfortable playing out against high-pressing teams. Additionally, he is good in the air and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Therefore, Berge could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, considering Ugarte is the primary target with the player keen on joining, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to sign Berge should they manage to secure the PSG man’s signature before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, United are also working to sell some stars with Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen linked with a move away from the club. Fiorentina are said to be interested in the Swedish international, while Napoli are reportedly keen on signing McTominay.