Liverpool ‘prepared to make’ a swoop to sign Takefusa Kubo

Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared to make’ a move to sign Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The Merseyside club have been linked with numerous players throughout this transfer window but they haven’t opted to purchase anyone to strengthen the squad.

Now, Tutto Juve reports that Liverpool are planning to sign a new winger as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah’s futures are currently hanging in the balance and have identified Kubo as a serious option.

The report further claims that the Japanese has a £51m release clause in his current contract and Liverpool are ‘prepared to make significant financial efforts’ to lure him to Anfield.

So, after failing to sign Martin Zubimendi, the Merseyside club are looking to sign another Real Sociedad star to bolster the squad this summer.

Kubo to Liverpool

Having moved to Reale Arena from Real Madrid, the 23-year-old has established himself as a key player in Imanol Alguacil’s starting eleven in recent times.

The youngster is a technically gifted player and has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas. Additionally, he can play threading passes between the lines, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and also has the efficiency of finishing off his chances.

Kubo is still very young and possesses the potential to become a top-class player in future. However, there is a concern that he lacks the necessary physical attributes to flourish in a high-intense league like the Premier League.

Therefore, Liverpool might be better off exploring other options to strengthen the frontline. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing the 23-year-old before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that apart from adding reinforcements to the attack, Liverpool are also keen on signing a new midfielder and the centre-back. Goalkeeping is an area they are also looking to strengthen and Giorgi Mamardashvili has been heavily linked with a move but he is set to leave on loan upon joining.

With the transfer deadline approaching first, it remains to be seen how many new signings Arne Slot’s side eventually make over the coming days.