Everton plot loan move to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal before deadline day

Everton are preparing a loan bid to sign Arsenal’s centre-forward Eddie Nketiah before the summer transfer deadline on August 30, according to Football Insider.

Nketiah was a subject of interest from French Ligue 1 side Marseille over the past few weeks but a move failed to materialize with both clubs far apart in their valuations.

In the most recent episode of Football Insider’s Track podcast, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke claims that Everton have now joined the race to sign Nketiah and are ready to submit an offer to sign the Arsenal hitman in an initial loan deal.

However, the report adds that any possible transfer of Nketiah to Goodison Park hinges on the departure of Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

With his move to Marseille now collapsed, Bournemouth also indicated interest in the 25-year-old but talks have since stalled, leaving Everton with a clear path to sign the striker.

Nketiah’s contract at the Emirates Stadium will expire in the summer of 2027 but is being tipped for a departure this summer, with Everton looking to be a likely destination for the £100k-per-week star – who is valued at €30m (£25m) by Transfermarkt.

Nketiah would be a great addition to Everton

Signing a centre-forward this summer is high on Everton’s agenda following the underwhelming goal returns of their forwards last season.

Everton only scored a meagre 40 goals in 38 Premier League matches last season, the second lowest after Sheffield United, who got relegated. The centre-forward duo of Beto and Calvert-Lewin only combined for 14 goals in 77 matches across all competitions.

Swooping for a good finisher like Nketiah should be a no-brainer from the Merseyside club – whose struggles in front of goal were evident in their 3-0 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Nketiah averages a goal every 184 minutes, which is an impressive output, considering he mostly makes cameo appearances for Arsenal.

Sean Dyche’s team are already facing the dangers of possible relegation following their financial constraints and some hierarchical rifts.

Despite this, the Merseyside club have been able to make smart signings – including Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam, and Jesper Lindstrøm.

Adding Nketiah to their ranks this month would be a great piece of business for the Toffees and could boost their survival hopes this season.