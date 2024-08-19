Mikel Merino finalising his move to Arsenal



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is finalising his move to Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners agreed personal terms with the Spain international earlier this month, and talks are ongoing with Sociedad over the transfer fee and payment terms. Merino has a release clause worth £56 million in his contract, but Arsenal are aiming to land his signature for a much lesser fee. He could be signed for around £30 million.

Mundo Deportivo now report that Merino is ‘finalising his move’ to the Gunners after being left out of the matchday squad for the La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. The 28-year-old looks set to become Arsenal’s third signing of the summer after David Raya (loan to permanent deal) and Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal have been tipped to sign Merino for a number of weeks and they are now on the verge of securing an agreement. The Spaniard should be a quality acquisition for the Gunners with his strong defensive skills and ability to score and create goals.

Merino won the most number of duels in Europe’s top-5 leagues last season and his presence in the centre of the park should help them dominate more games. The Euro 2024 winner has also impressed with his tackles, recoveries and ability to clear his lines when required.

He is also good with his decision-making in the final 3rd. Merino can score goals from set-pieces with his strong aerial presence, but he can also create chances with his late forward runs. The Spaniard could have a big part to play on his arrival and could be a regular starter.

Thomas Partey had a mixed opening game against Wolverhampton Wanderers where he was guilty of losing possession from the no.6 role in his own half. We could see Declan Rice dropping into the holding midfield role in future with Merino starting as the central midfielder.