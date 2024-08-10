Arsenal preparing firm offer to sign Mikel Merino



According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Arsenal are preparing a firm offer to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

The Gunners have already agreed personal terms with the Euro 2024 winner, but the club are yet to make an official bid on the table. This could happen in the next few days with Arsenal nervous over Liverpool’s interest in signing Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi has yet to be convinced over a transfer to the Merseyside giants, but the Gunners and Merino’s entourage are afraid that the 25-year-old’s move from Sociedad could directly impact their own plans in the current transfer window.

Hence, Mikel Arteta’s side will formalise a firm offer for the ex-Newcastle United man in the next few days. Merino has a £56 million release clause attached to his Sociedad deal, but it is anticipated that he could leave for around £21 million.

Likely transfer

Arsenal have had a slow transfer window with just one new addition in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. The club were locked in negotiations with the Serie A outfit for several weeks before finding an agreement on the payment terms.

The Gunners can’t afford the same process for Merino. The Spaniard has opened the door to joining the club and he has turned down interest from both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for a return to the Premier League, as per Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

With Liverpool’s imminent interest in Zubimendi, Arsenal need to speed up the pursuit such that they don’t miss out on Merino. Sociedad could be reluctant to lose both of their main midfielders ahead of the new La Liga campaign.

The 28-year-old has the traits to suit the Premier League. He is one of the best midfielders in European football when it comes to winning ground and aerial duels. He has likewise impressed with his recoveries and tackling.

Merino is also gifted with the ability to score goals and provide assists. He managed 13 goal contributions for Sociedad last season. He should provide good competition for places in the central midfield position at Arsenal.